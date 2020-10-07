Putin doesn’t have days off, he works all the time — Kremlin

"Strictly speaking most normal people begin the week in the same fashion: Monday is a tough day, then finally ‘Thank God it’s Friday!’, and so on and so forth. Putin’s schedule is nothing like this," the Kremlin spokesman pointed out.

"Putin has no sense of time when it comes to work. Consequently, he has no sense of working hours, or even of a day off," Peskov explained.

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. The working schedule of the Russian leader has no weekends, which makes it very hard for Kremlin administration staffers to endure this pace, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov acknowledged when commenting on the TASS project taking a closer look at Vladimir Putin’s 20 years in senior government offices. The final episode comes out on October 7, Putin’s birthday.

Peskov recalled the Russian leader’s remarks in his interview for the TASS project dubbed ’20 Questions with Vladimir Putin’ that it is wrong to compare him with a royal. Putin then explained that he doesn’t just reign but works every day, noting that "a tsar is one who just sits there, looks from above and says: ‘They will do as I order’, while he just tries on a cap and looks at himself in the mirror."

The Kremlin spokesman reassured that he made this comparison for a reason, saying, "He is not trying to impress others. This is completely true." Moreover, he conceded that it is hard to keep up with workaholic Putin, saying, "Naturally" when asked directly.

The project entitled ‘20 Questions with Vladimir Putin’ and devoted to the 20th anniversary of Putin’s work at the helm of the Russian state, was launched on February 20, 2020. The TASS news agency has already released 17 episodes of the interview but decided to suspend the project due to drastic changes in the global information space. Today’s episode of the interview will be the final one.

