Putin says he believes both in fate and chance to change it

"I believe in destiny, but I believe that we can influence it," Putin said, adding that his opinion on the issue was more complicated that the popular belief of "if it is meant to be, it will be."

MOSCOW, October 7. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin told TASS he believed in fate, but was also convinced that every person has the power to change his destiny.

"I believe that it is not that simple. There are many theories, many beliefs on this topic," he added. "It helps a lot to have confidence in yourself, in your abilities, and, most importantly, in doing the right thing - that helps. That can change your fate."

The project entitled "20 Questions with Vladimir Putin" and devoted to the 20th anniversary of Putin’s work at the helm of the Russian state, was launched on February 20, 2020. The TASS news agency has already released 17 episodes of the interview, but decided to suspend the project due to drastic changes in the global information space. Today’s episode of the interview will be the final one.

The final episode of the video interview is available at https://putin.tass.ru/en.