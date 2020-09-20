Kremlin seeks to overcome downturn in economic relations with Belarus

MOSCOW, September 20. /TASS/. The Kremlin is sure that direct cooperation of Russian and Belarusian enterprises will give advantage to the two countries’ people.

In an interview with the program "Moscow. Kremlin. Putin" on Rossiya-1 TV channel on Sunday, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov recalled that after the September 14 talks in Sochi the Russian and Belarusian presidents, Vladimir Putin and Alexander Lukashenko, instructed the heads of agencies and key enterprises to enter a direct contact and start discussing particular joint projects.

The heads of agencies and systemic enterprises have been ordered to establish contacts after the talks between Putin and Lukashenko "in order to stop the trend of a downturn in bilateral trade and economic ties," Peskov said. He stressed that these ties laid the foundation of bilateral relations.

"Thanks to trade and economic cooperation the relations become mutually beneficial for the people of two countries, for nations," he explained.

At the talks in Sochi, Putin stated that the Russian-Belarusian trade dropped by more than 21% over the unfavorable global economic environment related to the coronavirus pandemic. The Russian leader suggested extra efforts in order to combat this trend.

The level of trust and respect between Russia and Belarus guarantees absolute non-interference in each other’s affairs, Peskov said. "We have a Union State, we are the closest allies and on the one hand, the level of mutual trust and mutual respect guarantees absolute non-interference in each other’s domestic affairs what President Putin repeatedly showed," Peskov said.

On the other hand, this allows the presidents to hold a candid exchange of views on the most topical issues, the Kremlin spokesman stressed.

"Certainly, the events of the past weeks in Belarus could not but be touched upon. In addition, we know President Lukashenko’s initiative to carry out a constitutional reform, to launch a corresponding process, and this topic was also touched upon and this initiative was also supported by President Putin," Peskov recalled following the talks between the Russian and Belarusian leaders held on Monday.