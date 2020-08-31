Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in retaliatory move

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The ambassador of the Slovak Republic Peter Priputen on Monday was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be told that three staffers of the Slovak embassy must leave Russia.

"On August 31, the ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A resolute protest was expressed to him over the groundless expulsion of three staffers of the Russian embassy in Slovakia in August," the Foreign Ministry said. "We regard this unfriendly step by Bratislava as running counter to the traditional spirit of constructive relations between our countries."

"The ambassador was told that Russia on a basis of reciprocity has made a decision to expel three staffers of the Slovak embassy in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry said.