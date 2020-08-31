{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
Russia expels three Slovak diplomats in retaliatory move

MOSCOW, August 31. /TASS/. The ambassador of the Slovak Republic Peter Priputen on Monday was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry to be told that three staffers of the Slovak embassy must leave Russia.

Slovakia expels three Russian diplomats

"On August 31, the ambassador of the Slovak Republic to Russia was summoned to the Russian Foreign Ministry. A resolute protest was expressed to him over the groundless expulsion of three staffers of the Russian embassy in Slovakia in August," the Foreign Ministry said. "We regard this unfriendly step by Bratislava as running counter to the traditional spirit of constructive relations between our countries."

"The ambassador was told that Russia on a basis of reciprocity has made a decision to expel three staffers of the Slovak embassy in Moscow," the Foreign Ministry said.

Putin, Abe stress importance of enhancing good neighborly relations
Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe for cooperation, the Kremlin said
South Ossetian government relieved from office
Gennady Bekoev named acting Prime Minister
Putin opens Tavrida highway in Crimea
Putin has already driven on it
Press review: Turkey’s new gas field to impact Russia and West reacts to Navalny case
Top stories in the Russian press on Wednesday, August 26
Russian tech firm to develop army flying vehicle for airborne operations
A full-size passenger cyclocopter is due to be created by 2024
Merkel supports completion of Nord Stream 2 project
The German chancellor considers unreasonable to link this economic project to the Navalny case
Belarusian opposition calls on Interior Minister to resign
Belarusian opposition plans to create a political movement
Militants killed in Russia's Ingushetia had National Guard member's gun - source
On August 23, three members of the Islamic State terror group were killed in the Troitskoye settlement in Ingushetia's Sunzhensky district
Several thousand women stage protest campaign in center of Minsk
The police warned the protesters about administrative responsibility for participating in the action, but no arrests ensued
Tanks, artillery and aircraft eliminate enemy force in large-scale Urals drills
The enemy facilities were eliminated by a bomb strike of Su-34 multirole fighter-bombers
Russia to complete trials of smart munitions for latest artillery gun in 2020
The Derivatsiya-PVO anti-aircraft artillery system rolled through Moscow’s Red Square for the first time during the Victory Parade on June 24, 2020
Foreign Ministry warns Russians of threat of persecution from US intel agencies
According to the Russian Foreign Ministry, US law enforcement agencies continue to arrest Russians around the world
Washington concerned over China’s attempts to buy Ukraine’s Motor Sich
Earlier the Ukraine’s Prosecutor General’s Office arrested Motor Sich’s shares after Chinese investors filed an application to buy a share of the engine building company
Sputnik V vaccine is supplied to medical institutions for Phase 3 of trials
Earlier, the Russian Direct Investment Fund reported that post-registration clinical trials of Sputnik V, the first vaccine against the coronavirus, are planned in five other countries
Rocket’s engine blast caused Su-27 jet’s crash in Crimea in March 2020
On March 25, the Russian Defense Ministry reported that a Su-27 fighter jet, which was performing a routine flight, vanished off the radars over the Black Sea some 50 km off Feodosia
Belarus mulls over refocusing trade flows from Lithuanian ports
It was reported earlier that the Foreign Ministry of Lithuania placed 118 persons, including the Belarusian president, into the sanctions list for Belarus
Launch of US Delta IV rocket with spy satellite to take place not earlier than September 5
The required recycle time prior to the next launch attempt is seven days minimum, ULA said
NATO planes escorted Russian jets over two oceans and Baltic Sea, says Ministry of Defense
A total of eight Tu-142 anti-submarine planes, four Il-38 anti-submarine planes, two Su-24M bombers, two Tu-95MS strategic bombers and one Il-78 flying tanker took part in the flights
Protection of Lukashenko’s residence in Minsk tightened as protesters are approaching
Police vehicles blocked the approaches to the residence
TASS correspondent detained in Minsk
He arrived in Minsk earlier on Sunday to cover the events in the country
140 protesters detained in Minsk on Sunday
The Belarusian interior ministry spokeswoman, Olga Chemodanova said the situation calmed down
Abe’s resignation may lead to chill in Russia-Japan relations, expert says
Dmitry Streltsov noted that Japan’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party pursued a long-term strategy of balanced diplomacy
Protesters in Minsk move to Hero City Minsk monument
Several thousand people are taking part in the rally
Lukashenko says agrees with Putin that situation in Belarus could be used against Russia
In this case, Lukashenko said, Belarus may turn into a theatre of war, "where other people’s issues will be resolved"
Former Energia space company CEO charged with misappropriation of over $13 million
Three suspects have absconded, according to the judge
Assad approves new Syrian government led by Hussein Arnous
Hussein Arnous had served as the head of the cabinet since June 11 after former prime minister Imad Khamis resigned
Size of Russia’s backup law enforcement unit set up to aid Belarus ‘reasonable’ — Kremlin
The spokesman expressed confidence that Russia’s readiness to send police units to Belarus would not affect the relations between both nations
Iran successfully used Russian-made radar to track US F-35 jets — designer
The Rezonans-NE radar has been on round-the-clock combat duty in Iran for several years, according to the deputy CEO of the research center Rezonans
Putin says his daughter feeling well after coronavirus vaccine injection
The president clarified that his daughter took part in the vaccine trial as a volunteer
Russia studying foreign customers’ requests for advanced Orion combat drone
In addition to the Orion drones proper, Russia is ready to provide all the necessary infrastructure and training, according to the head of Russia’s Federal Service for Military and Technical Cooperation
Lukashenko’s aide comes out to protesters near presidential residence in Minsk
Nikolai Latyshenok said he was confident the August 9 presidential polls in the country had been fair
COVID-19 spread coefficient in Russia reaches one
In five out of ten regions with the most number of infections this value remains below one
Western stance on Belarusian election was prepared in advance, Putin thinks
In the Russian leader’s opinion, some people may be doubtful about the results of the Belarusian election, although "there is nothing ideal in the world, nor in politics, nor in economy, nor in the social sphere"
Putin is not planning trip to Belarus yet - Kremlin
The last time Putin was in Belarus with a working visit in June 2019
Belarus leader vows harsh response to sanctions
Earlier on Friday, Czech Foreign Minister Tomas Petricek informed that the top diplomats of the European Union agreed the list of Belarusian officials who will have EU sanctions slapped on them
Ukraine sends note of protest to Russia in light of Putin’s Crimea visit
Putin travelled to Crimea on August 27 to give permission to open vehicle traffic along the finished sections of the Tavrida Highway and drove on one of them
Diplomat blasts US sanctions for targeting Russian scientists working on COVID-19 vaccine
The diplomat stated that the sanctions may be an instrument of unfair competition
Putin discusses development of Russia-Belarus ties with Security Council
The Russian president called on the security top brass to elaborate approaches to the development of relations with Moscow’s closest partner nations
US claims Russian Su-27 jets intercepted B-52 bomber in ‘unprofessional manner’
Earlier, the Russian National Defense Control Center noted that the Russian planes acted in strict compliance with the international air law
Putin’s words about draw on Kuril Islands issue gave boost to ties with Japan - expert
Senior Research Fellow at the Sasakawa Peace Foundation Taisuke Abiru pointed out that Abe’s government indeed sought to make a peace treaty with Russia
Riot police block protesters in downtown Minsk
According to reports, the security forces have been ordered to start moving towards the demonstrators
India withdraws from Kavkaz-2020 international drills in Russia
Russia and India are close and privileged strategic partners, said India’s Defense Ministry spokesperson
Montenegro opposition leader Krivokapic announces fall of regime after parliamentary polls
According to preliminary results of exit polls, ruling center left Democratic Party of Socialists is scoring 34.4% of votes, the opposition alliance For the Future of Montenegro is winning 33.4% of votes
Trump confirms US plans to reduce military presence in Iraq
The US intends to reduce its military presence in Iraq from 5,200 to 3,500 servicemen
Press review: Putin gears up to aid Lukashenko and US-Russian prisoner swap in the works
Top stories in the Russian press on Friday, August 28
Thousands of people protest against COVID-19 restrictions in Ottawa
The protesters demand the Canadian authorities to cancel all restrictions, arguing that they not only limit the people’s freedom, but also hurt the national economy
French military officer suspected of spying for Russia
According to the report, the officer was serving at an Italian military base
Russia’s latest nuclear-powered subs to carry cruise missiles with range of over 4,000 km
The new Kalibr-M cruise missiles will be capable of delivering either conventional high-explosive fragmentation or nuclear warheads to the target, according to a source in the defense industry
Putin, Lukashenko agree to meet in Moscow in coming weeks
During the phone conversation the sides confirmed plans to further boost Russian-Belarusian alliance
Russia’s latest Hermes supersonic missile can wipe out any Western tank, designer says
The Hermes anti-tank guided weapon system comprises several reconnaissance and guidance drones that help detect and illuminate the target
Belarusian opposition leader says ready to consider Russia as mediator
"Russia is a country we have friendly and close relations with," Svetlana Tikhanovskaya said
