There is enough evidence of foreign meddling in Belarus, Moscow says

MOSCOW, August 26. /TASS/. The Russian Foreign Ministry interprets actions being taken by the United States and a number of EU countries as interference in the internal affairs of Belarus, because there is more than enough evidence to prove this," the ministry’s spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said on the 60 Minutes program on the Rossiya-1 television news channel on Wednesday.

"We do see what the Baltic states are doing, we do see what Poland is doing and we do see what a number of other EU countries are doing. And even NATO. We do see the US stance… It’s interference in the internal affairs of a sovereign state. This is precisely our interpretation of the situation," Zakharova said. "There is more than enough evidence of this."

Earlier, Belarussian President Alexander Lukashenko described foreign intervention in the country as impermissible and promised a resolute rebuff. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday said that at a meeting with US First Deputy Secretary of State Stephen Beegan he drew attention to the fact some countries were annoyed by stabilization in Belarus.