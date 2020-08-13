No meeting with Lukashenko on Putin’s agenda, Kremlin says

MOSCOW, August 13. /TASS/. Meeting with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko is not scheduled on the agenda of Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, the Kremlin press service told TASS on Thursday.

"There is no such meeting in his schedule," the press service said.

Belarus held the presidential election on August 9. According to the preliminary data made public by the Central Election Committee on Monday, incumbent president of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko won 80.23% of the vote, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya got 9.90%. The other three candidates got less than 2% of the vote. Putin sent a congratulatory telegram to Lukashenko.

After exit poll results were announced in the evening of August 9, protests erupted in downtown Minsk and other regions of the country, leading to clashes between protesters and law enforcement forces.