Russia to restore air service with wider list of countries shortly — Foreign Ministry

"We negotiate with a number of countries at the level of relevant ministries. As soon as agreements are reached, bilateral service begins again. It is the turn of the UK, Turkey and Tanzania. I believe that in several days or weeks we will engage a wider list [of countries]," he said.

Russia restores air service with the UK, Turkey and Tanzania since August 1. The citizens of these countries will be able to obtain visas and file invitations again.

In late March, Russia completely shut down air service with other countries over the pandemic, allowing only repatriation, cargo and mail flights.