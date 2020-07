MOSCOW, July 28. /TASS/. At the next stage of reviving international air travel, Russia may restore flights to South Korea and the Maldives, a source close to the aviation authorities told TASS.

Earlier reports stated that starting from August 1, flights would be re-opened to Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Tanzania.

"South Korea and the Maldives may become the next countries we open air service with," the source said.