Putin, Security Council say Russia ready for mediation between Yerevan, Baku

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Russian Security Council discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stating Russia’s readiness to provide mediation efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of a video conference Friday.

"An in-depth exchange of opinions regarding the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border took place," he said. "The participants expressed extreme concerns in regards to the ongoing escalation; they emphasized the pressing need for ceasefire and [Russia’s] readiness for mediation actions," Peskov said.