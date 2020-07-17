Putin, Security Council say Russia ready for mediation between Yerevan, Baku

MOSCOW, July 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and the permanent members of the Russian Security Council discussed the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border, stating Russia’s readiness to provide mediation efforts, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the wake of a video conference Friday.
"An in-depth exchange of opinions regarding the situation at the Armenian-Azerbaijani border took place," he said. "The participants expressed extreme concerns in regards to the ongoing escalation; they emphasized the pressing need for ceasefire and [Russia’s] readiness for mediation actions," Peskov said.
The President also informed the permanent Council members about his recent phone contacts with UAE Crown Prince Mohammed Al Nahyan, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani.
The meeting was attended by the speakers of both chambers of the Russian parliament - Valentina Matviyenko and Vyacheslav Volodin; Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev; head of the presidential administration Anton Vaino; Council Secretary Nikolay Patrushev; Minister of the Interior Vladimir Kolokoltsev; Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov; Federal Security Service head Alexander Bortnikov; Foreign Intelligence Head Sergey Naryshkin; and Special Presidential Representative on environmental protection, ecology and transportation Sergey Ivanov.