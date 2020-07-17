Press review: Can Russia resolve the Azeri-Armenian clash and OSCE leadership decapitated

It will be quite difficult for Armenia and Azerbaijan to alleviate the tensions that have heated up on the border since July 12 without mediation efforts, where Russia can play a key role, politicians and experts questioned by Izvestia note.

Taking into account that the conflict between both states has been seething for years, with multiple high-and top-level negotiations held over this period, Yerevan and Baku will hardly be able to resolve this conflict by themselves. Besides, there are no guarantees that in the future, these tensions would not explode again, Izvestia points out. The most dangerous part of this situation is that the conflict arose on the border between both states, and not in the Nagorno-Karabakh area.

According to member of the Russian Federation Council (upper house of parliament) and former Deputy Foreign Minister Grigory Karasin, the OSCE Minsk Group established back in 1992 should play a role in resolving this conflict.

The Minsk Group has existed for a while, however, full conflict regulation still has not been reached, Chairman of the Russian State Duma’s (lower house) Committee for CIS Affairs, Eurasian Integration and Relations with Compatriots Leonid Kalashnikov told Izvestia. This is why now, Yerevan and Baku need a mediator that would guide them towards a gradual but full settlement of the conflict.

"Neither Azerbaijan nor Armenia are satisfied with the current situation. Some international players are trying to take sides, which is completely wrong. This does not help find a solution. This is why only Russia can play a truly positive role in regulating the conflict. Since we are not looking towards the US and Europe, and comprehend that it is more beneficial for them to maintain this strife near our borders, we can assist in resolving this conflict," the MP said.

According to Kalashnikov, only three people can resolve the existing issues - the president of Azerbaijan, the prime minister of Armenia and the Russian president, because Moscow has "unquestionable sway in these republics." The lawmaker was fully confident that Russia would be able to use its good relations not only with Yerevan and Baku, but with Ankara, who has taken on a pro-Azerbaijani stance, as well, which could help the sides reach an agreement.

"In the end, this could open up new opportunities for everyone. For example, Azerbaijan could begin to form part of the EAEU, and Armenia’s prospects could be expanded. This would be an example of a political-diplomatic approach to conflict regulation," the MP concluded.

Kommersant: OSCE rocked by leadership crisis

In one fell swoop, key institutions of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE) have been decapitated. By the end of this week, they will be left without their chiefs, Kommersant reports, adding that this transition period may last for nearly six months. The mandates of OSCE Secretary General Thomas Greminger, Director of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) Ingibjorg Solrun Gisladottir, OSCE High Commissioner on National Minorities Lamberto Zannier and OSCE Representative on Freedom of the Media Harlem Desir have not been prolonged due to complaints made by some OSCE member states, which triggered a diplomatic feud behind the scenes. As a result of this, the organization has found itself mired in a deep crisis. However, this situation may be beneficial to Russia and other post-Soviet states, Kommersant suggests.

The OSCE institutions will remain leaderless until the next ministerial session in Tirana. The Albanians have already launched the process for selecting candidates to the four top OSCE offices. Countries can put forward their candidates until September 18. Meanwhile, the deputy heads of the aforementioned institutions will be appointed acting chiefs. However, they will only deal with technical matters, unable to provide political statements. It is unclear how the lack of OSCE leadership will impact the practical areas of the organization’s work, which includes observing elections and monitoring the security situation in Ukraine.

A diplomatic source within one of the delegations representing one of the CIS (Commonwealth of Independent States) countries told Kommersant that "the current crisis may trigger a long overdue overhaul of the organization, namely of its human resources and ideas."

In an optimistic scenario, over the next several months, OSCE states will be able to find replacements for the outgoing officials, focusing on candidates from CIS states. However, a pessimistic scenario is also possible, and disputes over the future leadership may deal a final blow to the organization that has been trudging through an identity crisis for a while, the newspaper suggests.

Vedomosti: Russian legislature introduces bill stipulating fines for publishing banned content

On July 16, the Russian State Duma (lower house of parliament) introduced a bill which stipulates fines of up to 15 mln rubles (about $209,555) for the refusal to block or delete banned content. The authors of the bill, United Russia MPs Aleksander Khinstein and Sergei Boyarsky, explained that this legislation is necessary to regulate the responsibility for failing to adhere to the Russian laws on information, Vedomosti informs.