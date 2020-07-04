Russia makes efforts to draw up the agenda of UN P5 summit - senior diplomat

MOSCOW, July 4. /TASS/. Moscow continues to make diplomatic efforts to draw up the agenda of a summit of the UN Security Council’s five permanent members, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov told TASS on Saturday.

"We continue our diplomatic efforts in order to draw up a generally acceptable agenda for that event," he said. "We have submitted appropriate proposals to other partners in the P5, and we are waiting for their reaction."

Speaking at the World Holocaust Forum on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin suggested organizing a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council in 2020.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov earlier said that the five UN Security Council permanent members were looking at making a contribution to the fight against the coronavirus pandemic. He explained that, in order to do so, these nations had agreed to organize a videoconference and were agreeing its date.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said at a videoconference on June 25 that he hoped it would possible to hold the summit before the end of September.