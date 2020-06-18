Kremlin carefully monitoring all NATO actions — spokesman

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov has warned that Moscow is carefully monitoring all actions taken by NATO and the decision not to deploy new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe in particular.

"We are closely monitoring everything NATO does. Of course, it is a priority for us to [continue] thoroughly tracking all actions of the North Atlantic Alliance considering the fact that the trend of NATO edging closer to our borders lives on, unfortunately," Peskov told reporters.

He added that taking all the necessary measures to ensure Russia’s security has been and remains a key task.

On Wednesday, NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told an online briefing following a meeting of NATO members’ defense ministers that the alliance decided against deploying new land-based nuclear missiles in Europe as part of the package of measures aimed to counteract Russia’s development of new missiles. At the same time, he informed that NATO allies agreed to purchase additional new air and missile defense systems and fifth generation fighter jets.