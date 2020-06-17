Russia-Serbia partnership does not depend on Belgrade’s dialogue with Brussels - article

MOSCOW, June 18. /TASS/. Russian-Serbian partnership does not depend on Belgrade’s dialogue with Brussels, Foreign Ministers of Russia and Serbia, Sergey Lavrov and Ivica Dacic, said in a joint article published by Russia’s Rossiisakaya Gazeta and Serbia’s Kurir dailies on Thursday.

"Moscow and Belgrade are strategic partners. We are geared towards closer mutually beneficial cooperation in a wide spectrum of areas. This approach does not depend on Serbia’s plans to negotiate accession to the European Union: it will continue to develop ties with Russia and the Eurasian Economic Union," the ministers noted.

Touching on the Kosovo settlement, the two top diplomats said the two countries would continue close cooperation on that matter on the basis of United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244. "At the same time, we note that some continue to use Serbia’s plans to join the European Union as a tool to exert pressure on Belgrade to make it recognize Kosovo’s ‘independence.’ So, it means that an applicant state is to cede part of its territory," they noted.

The ministers slammed such requirements as absurd. "Russia and Serbia continue to insist that United Nations Security Council Resolution 1244 be observed. A compromise is to be reached in the course of negotiations and this is the exclusive prerogative of Belgrade and Pristina," the stressed.

Lavrov and Dacic emphasized that it is up to the parties to the conflict to word and adopt a final solution that would be approved by the United Nations Security Council. "Moscow will accept only such a variant of settlement that will be acceptable for Belgrade. As for external mediation, it should be an unbiased monitoring of the observance of international laws during the dialogue, without imposing ready-to-use designs," they added.

No support to Kosovo sovereignty concept anywhere in world

The concept of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed independence has failed as it enjoys unanimous support neither in Europe nor anywhere in the world, Foreign Ministers of Russia and Serbia, Sergey Lavrov and Ivica Dacic, said in a joint article.

"The concept of Kosovo’s self-proclaimed sovereignty has failed. It enjoys unanimous support neither in the Balkans nor in Europe nor elsewhere in the world," the ministers stressed. "About half of the United Nations member states do not recognize Kosovo’s notorious ‘statehood,’ and the number of such countries is growing."

According to the two top diplomats, more and more countries begin to understand the perniciousness of Kosovo’s precedent of coercive intervention into domestic affairs of an independent state under far-fetched pretexts. "In the recent months, the European Union and the United States have been calling, quite enthusiastically, for the resumption of dialogue between Belgrade and Pristina. Naturally, we support political methods of settlement but we think that talks are to rest on the principle of honest implementation of what has been agreed," Lavrov and Dacic emphasized. "The core agreement in this context is the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities in Kosovo, which will have due competences."

According to the two ministers, the European Union’s responsibility as a mediator in the negotiating process is to push the Kosovo authorities towards implementing its commitments. "So far, no progress has been made towards the establishment of the Community of Serb Municipalities," they pointed out. "Let us hope that EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell and EU Special Representative for the Belgrade-Pristina Dialogue Miroslav Lajcak will act as honest brokers.".