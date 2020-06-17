Kremlin hopes Beijing, New Delhi will iron out border conflict themselves

MOSCOW, June 17. /TASS/. The Kremlin is concerned over a clash between the military on the border between China and India but believes that the two countries could resolve this conflict themselves, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday.

"Certainly, we are watching with great attention what is happening on the Chinese-Indian border. We believe that this is a very alarming report," Peskov said. "But we consider that the two countries are capable of taking necessary steps to prevent such situations in the future and to ensure that there is predictability and stability in the region and that this is a safe region for nations, first of all, China and India," Peskov said.

The Kremlin spokesman emphasized that China and India are Russia’s close partners and allies, and "have very close and mutually beneficial relations [with Russia] built on mutual respect."

On Tuesday, NDTV television reported citing sources that three Indian servicemen had been killed in clashes on the border with China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry said it had no data on the incident, while the Defense Ministry later accused India of illegally crossing the demarcation line in the Ladakh region and plotting provocation that triggered clashes and deaths.

Later, India’s ANI news agency claimed citing sources that at least 20 Indian servicemen and China had suffered 43 casualties. This report was not officially confirmed.

Tensions flared up in this border region after in early May 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in skirmishes there. More than 100 people on both sides were injured. Later India and China said they were taking steps to maintain stability.