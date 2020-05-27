Putin, Finnish president discuss cooperation in fight against coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, May 27. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Finnish counterpart Sauli Niinisto have discussed cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus pandemic in a phone call, the Kremlin press service said in a statement.

"The parties pointed to meaningful cooperation between the two countries’ agencies involved in combating the coronavirus," the statement reads.

The two heads of state also touched upon matters concerning relations between Russia and Finland, focusing on trade and economic cooperation and the implementation of joint investment projects.

"The parties exchanged views on regional and global issues, including those related to the Arctic, and agreed that the two countries will maintain contact at various levels," the Kremlin press service added.