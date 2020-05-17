Putin says hopes Netanyahu’s new government will continue cooperation with Russia

MOSCOW, May 17. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a telegram to Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to congratulate him on his new term in office and expressed the hope that his new government will continue to develop friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation with Russia, the Kremlin press service said on Sunday.

"I highly appreciate relations between our countries, which make it possible to discuss in detail and in a business-like manner any issues of the bilateral and international agenda, including the most difficult ones. I hope that your new government will continue the policy towards the development of friendly ties and mutually beneficial cooperation between our countries. No doubt, it is in the interests of the peoples of Russia and Israel and is in line with the efforts to ensure peace, security and stability," the telegram says.

On Sunday, Israel’s Knesset (unicameral parliament) approved the country’s 35th coalition government that was formed following Benjamin Netanyahu’s election prime minister on March 2. The new government won support of 73 out of 120 parliament members.