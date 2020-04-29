Lavrov, Malaysian top diplomat discuss coronavirus pandemic

MOSCOW, April 29. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and his Malaysian counterpart Hishammuddin Hussein have held a telephone conversation to discuss bilateral and global issues, including the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The parties discussed a number of bilateral and global issues, including cooperation in the fight against the coronavirus infection, and cooperation within the East Asia Summit and APEC. They reaffirmed commitment to boosting bilateral relations in all areas," the statement reads.

Lavrov invited the Malaysian foreign minister to visit Russia "at a convenient time." "The invitation was accepted," the Russian Foreign Ministry added.