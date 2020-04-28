Kremlin spokesman reiterates need to resolve Libyan issue through political means

MOSCOW, April 28. /TASS/. Moscow reiterates that it is only possible to resolve the Libyan issue through political and diplomatic means, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Tuesday.

The Kremlin spokesman pointed out that "Moscow firmly believes that the only way to resolve the situation in Libya is through progress on the political and diplomatic track, as well as through political and diplomatic communication between the parties, particularly between the opposing sides."

"Russia continues to maintain contact with all parties to the Libyan process. We believe that there is no other way to resolve the Libyab issue," Peskov emphasized.

Libyan National Army (LNA) Commander Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar stated on Monday that his forces had "a popular mandate" to rule the country. He also declared an end to the Skhirat Agreement, which, in his words, destroyed the country and created a dangerous situation in Libya. Haftar vowed to work on creating conditions for the establishment of civil institutions.

The Presidential Council of Libya’s Government of National Accord condemned Haftar’s move as a coup attempt.

The Skhirat Agreement, signed in Morocco’s Skhirat in December 2015, is based on a United Nations peace plan. The agreement created the Government of National Accord and the Presidential Council. Both bodies, based in Tripoli, are led by Prime Minister Fayez al-Sarraj.