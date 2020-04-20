Embassy in Czech Republic refutes allegations about Russia’s involvement in cyberattacks

PRAGUE, April 20. /TASS/. Russia’s embassy in the Czech Republic has slammed as provocation Czech media reports alleging that the recent hacker attack on medical institutions in that country were allegedly engineered by Russia.

"A number of Czech media outlets cited unnamed sources in the Czech security agencies to claim that Russia was allegedly behind the series of recent cyberattacks on medical establishments in the Czech Republic," the embassy said in a statement posted on its Facebook account.

"This is nothing but yet another portion of fake news. The Russian embassy wants to stress that the only goal of such publications is to create a hostile image of our country."

The embassy noted that it is general practice of the local media to circulate ungrounded anti-Russian materials. "But capitalizing on the topic of our common disaster — the coronavirus epidemic, when people’s lives are at stake — goes beyond any possible moral and ethical frames. It is also alarming that the pretext for the current scandalous and revolting accusations against Russia comes from the Czech authorities that are rushing to say that a "foreign state" might be behind the cyberattacks in the country," it wrote.