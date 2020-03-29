Kremlin spokesman says videoconference format can be used again after G20 summit

MOSCOW, March 29. /TASS/. /TASS/. Russian president’s press secretary Dmitry Peskov said on Sunday the videoconference format that was used to hold the recent emergency Group of Twenty summit could be extended to other event as it has proved to be convenient and less costly.

"We cannot rule out that this format would be used further on this or that way. Especially, bearing in mind the current situation. It is convenient, it is quick, it is not that costly as large-scale summits," he said in an interview with the Moscow. Kremlin. Putin program on the Rossiya-1 television channel.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the summit’s results had given quite positive impression as there was high need for international cooperation. "The declaration on readiness for such cooperation is a good result as such," he added.

The Group of Twenty emergency summit on the global coronavirus response was organized in a videoconference format on March 26, for the first time since the association’s establishment in 1999.