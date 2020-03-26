Russia has enough funds to support those who may be affected by coronavirus, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, March 26. /TASS/. The state has enough funds to support those who may be affected by the coronavirus spread, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Thursday when asked whether the state would have enough funds to support the affected citizens and sectors of economy without measures initiated by President Vladimir Putin to introduce more taxes on income from holdings and investment.

"The state has enough funds and possibilities, both financial and technical, to support those who may be affected, both persons and legal entities," he said, adding that "it is important to restore the balance of fairness in the economic field in such moments (the period of the coronavirus-related difficulties - TASS), and it is the first step in that direction."

The COVID-19 coronavirus outbreak that occurred in late 2019 in Central China has spread to over 150 countries and territories and has been recognized as a pandemic by the World Health Organization (WHO). According to the latest figures provided by the World Health Organization, more than 457,000 people worldwide have got infected and over 21,000 have died. In Russia, 840 infection cases have been registered, 38 patients have recovered, two have died.