MOSCOW, March 21. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov turns 70 on Saturday.

His achievements, hard work and clout on the global political arena are well-known. The minister has repeatedly revealed his secret to young diplomats: becoming a successful diplomat is impossible without constant readiness to learn and devotion to one’s profession and homeland.

A photo book headlined ‘Lavrov. Emotions’ was published recently, offering a glance not only at the minister’s career, intertwined with key international events of the 21st century, but also at some personal moments.

TASS joins congratulations coming from Russia and all over the world and wishes the minister health, strength and more good news.