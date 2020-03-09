Russian, Iranian diplomats discuss situation in Syria

MOSCOW, March 9. /TASS/. The situation in Syria and settlements efforts in the Astana format, involving Russia, Iran and Turkey, were in focus of Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin’s meeting with Iranian Ambassador to Russian Kazem Jalali, the Russian foreign ministry said on Monday.

"The sides exchanged views on the situation in Syria. The ambassador was informed about the results of the Russian-Turkish top-level talks in Moscow on March 5," the ministry said.

The sides stressed the importance of "further close cooperation between Iran, Turkey and Russia in the Astana format in the interests of ensuring lasting settlement in Syria," it said, adding that the meeting was initiated by the Iranina side.

Russian and Turkish Presidents, Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan, held talks in Moscow on Thursday to agree a ceasefire and a number of other measures to settle the situation in Syria’s Idlib governorate. Under the agreements, hostilities are to be stopped along the entire contact line along with the enforcement of a ceasefire on March 6. Russia and Turkey will begin joint patrolling along the M4 highway from March 15 to ensure a security corridor. Moscow and Ankara reiterated commitment to Syria’s sovereignty and agreed to continue fight against terrorism.