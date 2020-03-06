Russian diplomat, British envoy discuss idea to hold summit of UNSC permanent members

MOSCOW, March 6. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Vershinin has met with British Ambassador to Moscow Deborah Bronnert to discuss Moscow’s initiative to hold a summit of the permanent members of the United Nations Security Council (Russia, France, the United States, the United Kingdom and China), the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Friday.

"The parties exchanged views on pressing global and regional issues, including Russia’s initiative to hold a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council and cooperation on climate change issues," the statement reads.

According to the Foreign Ministry, the meeting was initiated by the United Kingdom.

While addressing the World Holocaust Forum in Israel on January 23, Russian President Vladimir Putin called for a summit of the five permanent members of the UN Security Council.