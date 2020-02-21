Kremlin says no need for international investigation into Nemtsov’s murder

"We have our law, and in accordance with our law, Russian investigative bodies are carrying out the investigation, and no international investigation can be held on the territory of the Russian Federation," he said in response to a question on whether the Kremlin is interested in an international investigation of this case.

Peskov did not comment on the Russian Foreign Ministry’s refusal to provide case materials to the OSCE due to them being a state secret. "I think you’d better address the Foreign Ministry, you’re citing its response, after all," he said in response to a question regarding the nature of the state secret. "I would rather not comment on the statements of our Foreign Ministry."

On February 20, OSCE Parliamentary Assembly's Special Rapporteur Margareta Cederfelt (Sweden) presented a final version of the investigation report regarding Boris Nemtsov’s murder. The report spans 43 pages. Its authors inform of the course of the investigation, the conclusions reached by the investigation, as well as the reaction of the UN, the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe (PACE) and various international organizations to Nemtsov’s murder.

Boris Nemtsov, Russia’s former deputy prime minister under then-President Boris Yeltsin, co-chairman of the Parnas party and lawmaker from the Yaroslavl regional legislature, was gunned down in downtown Moscow on February 27, 2015. Five individuals were arrested on suspicion of murdering the politician: Zaur Dadayev, Anzor and Shadid Gubashev, Temirlan Eskerkhanov and Khamzat Bakhayev. In July 2017, the convicted perpetrators received sentences ranging from 11 to 20 years in a maximum security penal colony.