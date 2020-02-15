Third session of Syrian constitution committee in the works - Lavrov

MUNICH, February 15. /TASS/. The third session of Syria’s constitution committee is under preparation, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Saturday, answering questions at the Munich Security Conference.

Lavrov recalled that the constitution committee was formed 18 months ago.

"It could have start working at the end of 2019, but we all know the history of that, as our Western counterparts actually demanded in the form of an ultimatum that the United Nations should not support the proposals put forward by the government and put forward by the opposition," he said. "A whole year was wasted on a senseless head-to-head [debate] about two or three individuals who our Western partners did not like for some reason. We lost a year. Now the situation might have been different."

"Nevertheless, we are not offended as we are trying to be guided by realities. The reality is that we eventually persuaded all those doubtful that that committee should be given green light. It has held two sessions and the third one is in the works. Today, I had a meeting with [UN Special Envoy for Syria] Geir Pedersen," Lavrov continued.