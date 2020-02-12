No Putin-Assad contacts on situation in Idlib planned yet, says Kremlin

MOSCOW, February 12. /TASS/. Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Wednesday that there were no plans yet to arrange a conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Syrian counterpart Bashar Assad. According to Peskov, the two countries’ representatives maintain permanent dialogue.

"No, there are no contacts so far," Peskov said when asked whether the talks between the two presidents were required because of the situation in Idlib. "However, our representatives, including our military, naturally, maintain permanent contacts with Syrian representatives.".