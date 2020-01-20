Putin submits bill on constitutional amendments to State Duma — Kremlin

"Vladimir Putin has submitted a bill on constitutional amendments to the State Duma. The co-chairs of the constitutional commission — [Andrei] Klishas, [Pavel] Kresheninnikov and [Taliya] Khabrieva - will represent the president at the bill’s hearings," Peskov said.

On January 15, the Russian president signed an order to create a task force to hammer out constitutional amendments. The task force consists of 75 members, including politicians, lawmakers, researchers and public figures. Head of the Federation Council (the upper house of parliament) Committee on Constitutional Legislation and State Building Andrei Klishas, Head of the State Duma Statehood and Constitutional Legislation Committee Pavel Krasheninnikov and Director of the Institute of Legislation and Comparative Law under the Government of the Russian Federation Taliya Khabrieva co-chair the task force.

Putin’s initiatives

While delivering his State of the Nation Address to the Federal Assembly on January 15, Putin proposed a number of constitutional amendments, particularly calling for providing the State Duma with the powers to approve the appointment of Russia’s prime minister, deputy prime ministers and federal ministers, as well as for holding consultations with the Federation Council on the appointment of senior law enforcement officials. In addition, the head of state emphasized the need to enshrine the priority of national legislation over international law within Russia’s legal space. Some of the other amendments are aimed at strengthening the role of the State Council and regional governors.

Putin also suggested putting the constitutional amendments to the public vote.