Russia will consistently work with Austria's future government — ambassador

VIENNA, December 28. /TASS/. Russia will consistently work with the new Austrian government will will be formed in the nearest future, Russian Ambassador Dmitry Lyublinsky said on Friday at the New Year reception at the Russian Embassy in Austria.

"With diplomatic tactfulnees typical for us, we will intensively and consistently work, proceeding from those agreements that were coordinated throughout the year, including at the highest level. The program of work will really be intensive. It included the Russian president's visit to Salzburg on the 100th anniversary of the well-renowned music festival," Lyublinsky said.

On May 15, during his visit to Sochi, Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to attend the Salzburg festival which will celebrate its 100th anniversary in 2020. Putin thanked Van der Bellen for his invitation in German. The Salzburg festival has been held every summer since 1920.