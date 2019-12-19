Putin: Russia has to take into account possible deployment of US missiles in Japan

"As for the Japan-US military interaction, you have answered this question yourself," the Russian president said, addressing the Japanese journalist who had asked the question.

MOSCOW, December 19. /TASS/. Moscow cannot but take into account the possible deployment of US intermediate-range missiles in Japan, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at his annual news conference on Thursday.

"It was not us who said that the United States is agreeing with Japan on deploying intermediate-range missiles. All this information came from you — from American sources," Putin said.

"We cannot but take into account all this, including in the context of the islands. Do we have any guarantees that new US strike systems won’t appear on these islands tomorrow?" the Russian president said.

However, when the Japanese journalist did not rule out a possible nuclear war in the future while describing the security situation in the world, the Russian leader interrupted him: "Bite your tongue. An upcoming nuclear war — what are you talking about?" Putin exclaimed.

Japan intends to deploy US Aegis Ashore missile defense systems on its territory by 2023 as part of its military interaction with the United States. Moscow believes that they will make part of the US global missile shield that will change the global balance of forces.