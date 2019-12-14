Russian-Kazakh relations develop as strategic partnership - Putin

NUR-SULTAN, December 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent a message of greetings to Kazakhstan’s President Kasym-Jomart Tokayev over Independence Day marked on December 16, saying that the two countries’ relations are developing as strategic partnership, the Kazakh president’s PRESS office said on Saturday.

"The success made by your country in the socioeconomic, scientific and technical fields as well as in other fields is well-known. Kazakhstan rightfully enjoys high reputation in the world arena, plays a constructive role in addressing pressing regional and international issues. Our states’ relations are developing dynamically as strategic partnership and alliance. Bilateral cooperation in various fields along with joint efforts within the framework of Eurasian integration processes have an impressive return," the message says.

Putin wished good health and success to Tokayev, and happiness and prosperity to the people of Kazakhstan.

Independence Day is the main national holiday in Kazakhstan. On December 16, 1991, the country’s first president, Nursultan Nazarbayev, signed the constitutional law ‘On State Independence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.