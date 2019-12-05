Russia hands note declaring Bulgarian embassy counsellor persona non grata to ambassador

MOSCOW, December 5. /TASS/. A note declaring a Bulgarian embassy counsellor persona non grata has been handed over to Bulgarian Ambassador to Moscow Atanas Krastin, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on Thursday.

"The move is a tit-for-tat response to the Bulgarian authorities’ October decision to expel a Russian diplomat," the statement reads.

On October 29, Bulgaria declared a Russian embassy employee persona non grata, saying he was suspected of espionage. Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Alexander Grushko said then that Moscow would consider retaliatory measures "in accordance with diplomatic practice.".