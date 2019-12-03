Russian Foreign Ministry dismisses spy suspect Paul Whelan’s health complaints as false

"Whelan’s complaints about his conditions and the investigators’ actions have not been confirmed at least once," the Foreign Ministry said.

MOSCOW, December 3. /TASS/. Spy suspect Paul Whelan’s health is not at risk and none of his previous complaints were confirmed, Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"Whelan’s health is not at risk. The simulations he resorts to from time to time are apparently part of the training course US intelligence officers undergo," the Foreign Ministry added.

Meanwhile, allegations that Paul Whelan is denied medical assistance are a massive campaign of disinformation aimed at discrediting Russia, the Foreign Ministry claimed.

"We see ever more attempts by Washington to create an impression, directly and through the mass media it controls, that the Russian authorities keep Paul Whelan [a citizen of the United States and three other countries, accused of spying] in custody without any reason and deny proper medical assistance," the Russian Foreign Ministry stated. "It is an outright massive campaign of disinformation aimed at demonizing Russia’s image."

Dragging out start of trials

It looks like spy suspect Paul Whelan makes intentional delays in studying his case, while the beginning of trial depends on when he is through with the process, the Russian Foreign Ministry said in a commentary on Tuesday.

"Whelan’s investigation is over. The final version of the bill of indictment was presented back on August 30. Since September 4 he has been reading the criminal case opened under article 276 of Russia’s Criminal Code," the Foreign Ministry said. "It looks like he is not in a hurry and procrastinations are intentional, although the beginning of the trial where the evidence of his guilt will be presented depends on the completion of this process."