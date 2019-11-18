Jailed US national Whelan complains of lack of translation of case materials, says brother

NEW YORK, November 18. /TASS/. US national Paul Whelan, charged with espionage in Russia, has complained that the documentary evidence in his case remains untranslated during a meeting with employees of the Canadian embassy, his brother David Whelan said in a message to the media on Monday.

"The Canadian Embassy visited Paul on Thursday, November 14. It was their first visit to see him since August and his first consular visit since October 17," the message in possession of TASS informs. "The consular staff noted that he appears to continue to lose weight and confirmed that there still had been no independent medical assessment of Paul's health. Paul has been imprisoned by the Russian government for more than 320 days."