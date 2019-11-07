Russia to continue supporting Cuba in dealing with US sanction pressure — foreign ministry

MOSCOW, November 7./TASS/. Moscow will continue lending support to Cuba in coping with the US sanctions through extensive economic and humanitarian cooperation, the Russian Foreign Ministry said on Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday, the UN General Assembly passed its 28th annual resolution calling on the United States to end its embargo on Cuba. As many as 187 countries voted in favor of the resolution, while the United States and Israel voted against it.

This demonstrates "broad unity in condemning an illegitimate blockade of Cuba imposed by the US in violation of the rules of international law and the UN Charter," the ministry said.

"Russia will be unfailingly showing solidarity with the brotherly people of Cuba in overcoming the hardships from Washington’s sanctions, continuing broad economic and humanitarian cooperation and assistance in the development of the Island of Freedom," it stressed.

The UN General Assembly has been passing resolutions calling for ending the US embargo against Cuba since 1992.

The United States severed diplomatic ties with Cuba in 1961 in response to the nationalization of American property on the island. Washington later enforced a trade and economic embargo on Havana. In December 2014, then US President Barack Obama admitted that Washington’s previous policy towards Cuba was not working and announced a new policy aimed at mending bilateral relations and easing sanctions.

However, new President Donald Trump took a tougher stance on Cuba. He tightened the rules for Americans travelling to Cuba and imposed a ban on doing business with organizations controlled by the Cuban military.