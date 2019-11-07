Macron’s statement about NATO’s ‘brain death’ reflects the truth - Russian diplomat

Macron said earlier in an interview with The Economist magazine that "what we are currently experiencing is the brain death of NATO." According to the French president, Europe stands on "the edge of a precipice" and needs to start thinking of itself strategically as a geopolitical power, otherwise we will "no longer be in control of our destiny."

"What exactly can Europe do to control its destiny? Two wars took place in the 20th century, there were endless local wars in the 19th century and before that, as well as activities to export ideas at the end of a spear. The processes that emerged from Woodrow Wilson's Fourteen Points, evolved through World War II and led to Europe’s economic and political integration, eventually put an end to European squabbles, which was the most important task," the Russian diplomat pointed out, adding that "they also resulted in the current identity and development crisis.".