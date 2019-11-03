Putin likes Hungary’s Orban for expertise and sovereignty in approaches - Kremlin

YEKATERINBURG, November 3. /TASS/. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban impresses Russian President Vladimir Putin with his wisdom, vast expertise, pragmatism and sovereignty in approaches, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in the program Moscow. The Kremlin. Putin on Rossiya’1 television on Sunday.

"Hungary is a very unusual country and it has a very unusual leader. It is obvious that President Putin does like Orban," Peskov said. "He is a wise man with huge experience, who is sovereign basically in all approaches and is pragmatic. That is what impresses our president."

According to Peskov, the Hungarian prime minister stands out among other European leaders.

The Russian presidential press secretary pointed out that Hungary does not lament the dependence on Russian energy supplies and their use as a political weapon.

"They buy pragmatically. Moreover, they have filled all their underground gas storage facilities. Moreover, they have already had an agreement with Gazprom for the next year. They have agreed in an absolutely pragmatic way, which is beneficial for both Gazprom and Hungary, as they have totally ensured their energy security," he added and stressed that Hungary meets over 50% of its demand for oil and gas with the help of imports from Russia.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban held talks in Budapest on October 30. The talks focused on normalization of Russian-EU relationship, the Ukraine crisis, and energy transit. A wide range of agreements in social welfare and sports were signed in the presence of the Russian and Hungarian leaders.