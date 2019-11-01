Russia, China not planning to create military alliance, Lavrov says

MOSCOW, November 1. /TASS/. Moscow is not planning to establish a military alliance with China, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said in an interview with Rossiya-24 TV channel on Friday.
"Neither Russia nor China are planning to create a military alliance," Russia’s top diplomat said.
According to Lavrov, Russia’s ties with China "have never been at such a good and confidential level in all areas, including economy, as a foundation for relations and the sphere of ensuring Russian and Chinese interests on the global arena."