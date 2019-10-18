China hopes for success of work with Russia to create warning system — ambassador

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Beijing hopes that joint work with Russia to create a missile attack warning system for China will yield good results, China’s ambassador in Moscow Zhang Hanhui told the media on Friday.

"We hope for good results. We are certain about them. This [system] will be defensive. It will guarantee our security and will not harm the security of other countries," he said.

Zhang added that cooperation between the two countries on this project was in the initial phase.

On October 3, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting of the discussion club Valdai that Russia was helping China to create a system of early warning of a missile system, which would fundamentally enhance China’s defense capabilities. At the moment, Putin said, such systems exist only in Russia and the United States. The next day the CEO of the corporation Vympel, Sergei Boyev, told TASS that his specialists were modelling China’s future national system of warning of a missile attack. He refused to elaborate.