Russia ready to consider US’ agrement request for Sullivan in most constructive way

MOSCOW, October 18. /TASS/. Russia is waiting for an agrement request for the United States’ new ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, and is ready to consider it in a most constructive way, Russian president’s aide Yuri Ushakov said on Friday.

"We expect them to lodge documents. We will consider them in a most constructive way," he told journalists when asked whether an agrement request had already come from the United States.

Jon Huntsman, who had been US ambassador to Russian since October 2017, vacated his office on October 3. On Thursday, US President Donald Trump nominated Undersecretary of State John Sullivan to succeed Huntsman and referred this nomination to the Congress.