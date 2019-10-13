Number of drone attacks on Russian airbase in Syria increase in 2019

MOSCOW, October 13. /TASS/. The number of terror attacks with the use of unmanned aerial vehicles, including on Russia’s airbase in Syria’s Hmeymim, has increased dramtically in 2019, Deputy Secretary of the Russian Security Council Yuri Kokov said in an interview with the Rossiiskaya Gazeta daily published on Sunday.

"In 2019, the number of terror attacks with the use of combat drones on the Russian base at Hmeymin, positions of Syrian government troops, airports and oil facilities in Saudi Arabia has increased dramatically. According to reports, terrorists use drones to deliver toxic agents militants are manufacturing in hard-to-reach regions in Afghanistan," he said.

Terrorists are seeking to use cutting-edge high technology tools to commit their crimes, he added.