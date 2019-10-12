Russian parliament speaker calls for development of laws against terrorist propaganda

ISTANBUL, October 12. /TASS/. There is a need to boost joint efforts to develop laws aimed at preventing the spread of terrorist propaganda, Russian State Duma (the lower house of parliament) Speaker Vyacheslav Volodin said at the Third Conference of Parliament Speakers on Countering Terrorism and Strengthening Regional Connectivity in Turkey’s Istanbul.

"Together, we need to lay the legal foundation for efforts to combat the spread of terrorist and extremist propaganda, particularly in the media space," he said.

According to the State Duma speaker, in order to effectively resolve this issue, countries need to act in accordance with common international standards based on the recognition of the central role of the State and law enforcement agencies.

"Condemning all forms of terrorism is crucial. This is the approach that the G20 leaders endorsed in a statement on preventing the use of the Internet for terrorist purposes, adopted in Osaka in June," Volodin pointed out.

First meeting of SCO parliament speakers

The parliament speakers of Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) countries are expected to hold their first meeting in 2020, Volodin said.

"Russia will chair the SCO next year and we expect to host the first meeting of the member states’ parliament speakers," he stated.

Earlier, the State Duma speaker said that the meeting was planned to be held in 2019 or 2020.