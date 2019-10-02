Lavrov recalls Winston Churchill’s saying about US mistakes

SOCHI, October 2. /TASS/. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov hopes that British Prime Minister Winston Churchill’s saying the US eventually does the right thing after trying everything else will turn out correct in the current world situation, too.

"We are scolding the West, if scolding is the right word in this case at all, not for deriving some pleasure from this process. We would like not to rebuke somebody, but to point to some concrete facts indicating that certain things happened many times in the past. That trying to resort to confrontation in attempts to resolve one’s problems, to antagonize countries, societies and regions is not very good," Lavrov said at the 16th session of the international discussion club Valdai on Wednesday.

"We urge the West to analyze all mistakes. I have in mind the great Winston Churchill and his wisdom. One of the many cute sayings he authored is this one: ‘The Americans will always do the right thing, only after they tried everything else.’"

"My hope is he will prove correct this time, too," Lavrov said.