Kremlin expects transcripts of talks between Russian and US leaders will remain classified

MOSCOW, September 27. /TASS/. Moscow hopes that the transcripts of talks between Russian and US presidents will remain classified, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov stated on Friday.

"Of course, this type of publication is unusual practice," Peskov said, commenting on the released transcript of a phone call between US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky. "As a rule, such talks between heads of state are classified or highly classified. This is standard practice worldwide, and usually the talks are not published, of course," Peskov explained. According to him, "in the case of Ukraine, this [the publication of the transcript] was done by mutual agreement."

"Of course, we would like to hope that in our bilateral relations, which have enough quite serious problems already, it won’t come to these situations," the Kremlin spokesman stated.

In response to a question on whether Moscow is willing to approve publication of a transcript of talks between Russian and US leaders, Peskov stressed: "There cannot be a universal answer. We need to consider every separate case." "No one has addressed us with such a request," he added.

The Kremlin spokesman also stated that the publication of talks between Trump and Zelensky "is strictly a US domestic affair." "We have no plans on becoming involved," he assured.