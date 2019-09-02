Putin: Judo helps leaders of Russia, Mongolia to ‘get on same wavelength’

MOSCOW, September 2. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin believes that mutual interest in judo helps him and Mongolian President Khaltmaagiin Battulga to "get on the same wavelength" and maintain efficient dialogue.

"Common interests and a similar way of thinking helped us to quickly establish mutual understanding or, as they say, get on the same wavelength," the Russian leader said in an interview to Mongolia’s Udriin Sonin newspaper ahead of his visit to the capital Ulaanbaatar, published by the Kremlin on Monday. "Today, this helps us maintain an effective dialogue and deal with important issues of bilateral cooperation in a constructive manner, and successfully implement promising projects."

"We also make an effort to meet not only at political events or economic forums, but also in the stands of judo world championships," Putin added.

The Russian president went on to say that Battulga practices judo and sambo wrestling and described him as "an internationally recognized martial arts master."

"For me, judo is not just a sport. Judo fosters one’s willpower, a respectful attitude towards others, endurance, the ability to take a hit and get out of difficult situations with dignity," Putin said.