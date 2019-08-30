Putin to meet with China’s vice-premier on September 5

MOSCOW, August 30. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with Vice Premier of the People's Republic of China Hu Chunhua on September 5 on the sidelines of the World Economic Forum. Later in September, Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev will meet with Premier of the Chinese State Council Li Keqiang, Kremlin Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters on Friday.

"During the September 5 meeting, Vladimir Putin and Hu Chunhua plan to briefly update each other on the current issues of expanding Russian-Chinese cooperation, including trade-economic cooperation, as well as the development of inter-regional ties and promotion of joint projects in Russia’s East," Ushakov said.

He added that on September 17, a meeting between Russian PM Dmitry Medvedev and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang would be held.