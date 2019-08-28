Macron’s wish to recover dialogue with Russia ‘a turn towards common sense,’ says diplomat

MOSCOW, August 28. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron’s statement on the need to recover the relations between the West and Russia is "a turn towards common sense", Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova told a briefing on Wednesday.

"I wouldn’t call it a turn towards Russia, it is a turn towards common sense. We have stressed how detrimental a policy of isolation is, not only against Russia, but against anyone in the modern world," she said.

According to Zakharova, Macron’s words show a return to logic in the statements of various Western leaders and politicians. "This concerns not only the heads of state, but the expert community as well, which witnesses the results of several years of such policy and the attempts to isolate [Russia] that have created problems with no way out for the foreseeable future," the diplomat stressed.

Last week, Macron wrote in Russian on his Facebook page that there is obvious progress in the Russian-French relations on many political and economic issues due to the sides applying efforts on developing mutual relations. According to Macron, "Russia is a deeply European country," and France believes "in Europe stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok."

On Tuesday, the French leader once again stressed the importance of dialogue with Russia during the annual French ambassadors’ conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris.