Blogging on Facebook in Russian, Macron notes progress in ties with Moscow

PARIS, August 27. /TASS/. The Western world needs Russia to build a new architecture of trust and security in Europe, French President Emmanuel Macron said, addressing a French ambassadors conference at the Elysee Palace on Tuesday.

"We need partnership with Russia to build a new architecture of trust and security in Europe," Macron said. Pushing Russia away from Europe would be "a great strategic mistake," he pointed out.