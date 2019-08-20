Blogging on Facebook in Russian, Macron notes progress in ties with Moscow

MOSCOW, August 20. /TASS/. French President Emmanuel Macron has pointed to headway made in cooperation with Russia on political and economic issues, writing a post in Russian on his Facebook page after talks with President Vladimir Putin.

"Russia is a deeply European country," Macron posted in Russian. "We believe in a Europe stretching from Lisbon to Vladivostok. We see progress on many political or economic issues, because we are working on bolstering French-Russian relations," he explained.

"I am confident that by taking this path of a multifaceted rearrangement, we are going to build a framework of security and trust between the European Union and Russia," the French leader assured.

Monday’s talks between the Russian and French heads of state lasted over two and a half hours.