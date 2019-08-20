Kremlin upbeat on Putin-Macron meeting

"The talks were positive in general. That does not mean that the interlocutors agreed with each other. However, they were consistent in demonstrating their political will to discuss all issues, both those, on which they see eye to eye, and those they disagree on," he specified.

According to Peskov, the negotiations continued until late at night, and Putin returned to Moscow from France in the early hours of Tuesday morning. He recalled that the two leaders’ conversation was preceded by a news conference, during which the heads of state outlined the key issues on the agenda.

The Kremlin spokesman noted that the talks between Putin and Macron, both their face to face meeting and the one, which involved their delegations, can be described as "a very meaningful, constructive and trust-based dialogue. "[The two leaders] synchronized their watches on the key bilateral and global issues," he said.

Peskov added that contacts between the two countries’ top diplomats and the two leaders’ aides in charge of foreign affairs had been held as well.